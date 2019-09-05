Princess Charlotte Is the Most Confident Student on Her First Day of School

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 3:47 AM

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William, School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Princess Charlotte has officially kicked off her first day of school and nothing has ever been so royally adorable.

On Thursday morning, the 4-year-old arrived at Thomas's Battersea in London with her family at around 8:20 local time. While she entered the schoolyard, she clutched mom Kate Middleton's hand and big brother Prince George walked alongside dad Prince William. Both royal kids were dressed in their required school uniforms. For Charlotte, that was navy skirt and matching cardigan with the school's logo on it, white socks and black Mary Janes. Meanwhile, George looked dapper in a similar sweater, blue Bermuda shorts, blue blue socks and black shoes.

Though originally a bit apprehensive, Charlotte e confidentially approached the head of the Lower School Helen Haslem and shook her hand. (George is an old pro at first days as he's been attending the school since 2017.) Proud parents Will and Kate, clutching their backpacks, couldn't help but smile at their grown up kids. Their cheeky daughter then flipped her ponytail and gave a wave to photographers before heading inside.

Watch

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

The moment was especially exciting because Kate was there to witness it. After all, when George first enrolled at the school, she was pregnant with Prince Louis and unable to join her first born at school because she was suffering from severe morning sickness.

Back in May, Kensington Palace officially announced that Charlotte would join her brother at Thomas's Battersea—just a few miles from the palace!—come the fall.

"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," the school's headmaster, Simon O'Malley, said at the time. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

The pricey private school, which boasts nearly 600 students aged 4 to 13, features a wide range of classes in its curriculum, from math and science to art, ballet, drama and French.  

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Back to School

This is the first time the Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the same school. Previously, while Charlotte was enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School in London, George was a pupil at Westacre Montessori School Nursery in East Walton, which was closer to their family home at the time.

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William, School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Easy as ABC

Prince William drove the family of four⁠—Prince Louis stayed home⁠—to school. Later, he told Lower School head Helen Haslem that his daughter is "very excited" about her first day.

 

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Above Average Attire

Stylish mum Kate Middleton slipped into a floral, Michael Kors dress for the occasion, the same piece she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding rehearsal.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Roll Call

At school, the royals will ditch their titles of Prince and Princess. They'll go by George and Charlotte Cambridge. After all, their parents are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte, School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Hitting the Books

During her first year, Charlotte will be encouraged to "play and explore," according to the school. "Make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy."

Princess Charlotte, School

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Extra Credit

But, perhaps most importantly, she'll follow their golden rule: "Be kind."

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William, School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Hitting the Books

At the $23,000-a-year private school, George, 6, will learn more about core subjects including math, English, science, history and geography. Each day, he'll bring home 10 minutes of reading homework.

Princess Charlotte, School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Make New Friends

The cheeky 4-year-old has joined a class of about 20 students.

Best of luck to Charlotte and George this year!

