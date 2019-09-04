RuPaul's Drag Race Star Farrah Moan Accuses Ariana Grande of ''Stealing From Queer Artists''

Sometimes, imitation isn't the sincerest form of flattery.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Farrah Moan has a bone to pick with Ariana Grande. But before we dive into the reality TV personality's gripe with the 26-year-old singer, here's some backstory. On Tuesday, news broke that the pop star filed a $10 million lawsuit against Forever 21 and Riley Rose, after accusing the retailers of false endorsement, trademark infringement and copyright infringement (among other complaints).

According to the suit, which E! News obtained, both brands tried striking up a deal with the "7 Rings" singer, however, it wasn't to up to her standards.

Despite never reaching an agreement, the brands launched a "misleading campaign across its website and social media platforms primarily in January and February 2019," the lawsuit claims. "The campaign capitalized on the concurrent success of Ms. Grande's album Thank U, Next by publishing at least 30 unauthorized images and videos misappropriating Ms. Grande's name, image, likeness, and music in order to create the false perception of her endorsement."

Now, Moan is accusing the 26-year-old pop star of "stealing" from her for similar reasons.