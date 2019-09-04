The Cast of BH90210 Listing Their Possible Enemies Is the Best Scene So Far

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 has got a stalker.

After finding figurines of themselves in various states of being dead and then having their sets burned down alongside a threatening message, tonight's episode of BH90210 found the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 trying to figure out who could possibly be trying to ruin the reboot they were struggling so hard to get off the ground.

Before they got even close to figuring out what was actually going on, everyone sat around a table and simply listed all of the people who might hate them enough to set that fire, and it was by far the best scene of this show so far. There's no word on if any of these potential enemies are potentially real, but boy would we be thrilled if at least one or two of them were real.

We also are absolutely going to need the 125 they apparently listed before the scene even started. We need them all!!