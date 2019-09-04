Kelly Clarkson Just Gave Fans a Big Reason to Watch Her Talk Show

Some people wait a lifetime for a talk show like this!

After much anticipation and excitement, The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is ready to explore the world of daytime TV with the launch of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Before the first episode premieres September 9, E! News got to visit the friendly set where the hostess with the mostess couldn't help but preview what's to come.

"We start every show with a song so I'm covering an artist I really like and I'm in my element so I'm comfortable," Kelly explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "By the time I get down here, it became very easy."

As for what songs she's going to perform, you must watch for yourself! But according to the talk-show host, performing her own songs isn't exactly a priority.