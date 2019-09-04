Kelly Clarkson Just Gave Fans a Big Reason to Watch Her Talk Show

Some people wait a lifetime for a talk show like this!
After much anticipation and excitement, The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is ready to explore the world of daytime TV with the launch of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Before the first episode premieres September 9, E! News got to visit the friendly set where the hostess with the mostess couldn't help but preview what's to come.
"We start every show with a song so I'm covering an artist I really like and I'm in my element so I'm comfortable," Kelly explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "By the time I get down here, it became very easy."
As for what songs she's going to perform, you must watch for yourself! But according to the talk-show host, performing her own songs isn't exactly a priority.
"I feel like a tool covering myself on my own show," she joked. "I love artists and I've been covering people on tour for over a decade and it's kind of the thing that goes viral with my tour so we thought to incorporate it here."
When planning out her show, Kelly wanted to incorporate everyone from every walk of line. In fact, you likely won't be seeing celebrity after celebrity on every episode.
"The whole show is for everyone. I am a celebrity but I'm not. I'm very normal. I have normal friends. I don't hang out with celebrities—not that there's anything wrong with them," she shared. "I want a show like that, to bridge that gap. I feel like there's a huge gap between whatever celebrity means or status or level and then everyday people. I'm that person. I want the show to be super inclusive. I want everybody."
Kelly continued, "I don't care who you're in love with. I don't care what your gender is. I don't care your race, your religion. Everyone is welcome and there's not a lot of moments like that on TV and I want to be that moment."
While Kelly admits she grew up watching Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O'Donnell and most recently Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Today, the American Idol winner assures fans that her show is something unique.
And for the record, no topic is off limits.
See for yourself when The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres on Monday, September 9. Check your local listings online.
