Tyler Cameron Sets the Record Straight on His Feelings for Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron is taking the high road.

Hannah Brown's almost-fiancé took to Twitter on Wednesday with a message for those accusing him of shading The Bachelorette star. In a series of tweets, Tyler acknowledged liking a negative comment about Hannah by "complete accident" and said he has nothing but respect for his ex.

As he put it, "...that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades. She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated. I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her."

"Made a joke about 'clarity' because that was such a hot topic from the show," Tyler added. "Will always support HB and her family."

The reality TV star continued by calling Hannah's loved ones "amazing people" and said he's "way [too] grateful for any shade in my life. All love on my end."