How Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s ''Traditional Latin Families'' Influenced Their Idea of Marriage

When Jennifer Lopez said her "love don't cost a thing," she wasn't lying.

It's no secret the 50-year-old multi-hyphenate is having a whirlwind year. From her epic It's My Party tour to starring in the upcoming stripper drama, Hustlers, J.Lo is one busy woman. But despite her burgeoning career, the legendary actress knows what's important in life: her family. After getting engaged to her beau Alex Rodriguez in March, she's making sure to put her love life first.

In a candid interview with ES Magazine, the Bronx native opened up about her fiancé, how important marriage is to both of them and how at the end of the day, money doesn't really matter. Hence why her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" song still rings true 19 years later.

"[Marriage is] important for both of us," Lopez shared with the publication. "We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that."