Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Are ''In This Together'' Despite Divorce Rumors

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 1:19 PM
When Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli vowed to love one another till death do them part, they meant it.
Now more than ever, those marriage vows are being put to the test as the couple fights against accusations of mail and wire fraud and money laundering in a federal court. A source tells E! News, "It's been very stressful and the most challenging year of their lives. It's been hard on their marriage because of all the decision making and not always seeing eye to eye. There's been a lot of sleepless nights and rough days."
But, contrary to reports, the Fuller House star has no intention of separating from her husband of over 23-years. "It's not perfect and they don't always agree on things, but they also know that they have to stay united through this process," the insider explains. "They are in this together and know they have to stay strong. They support one another and are a team."
As with any married couple, there seem to be differences in opinion regarding how they should handle the difficult situation, with Mossimo taking on a more "headstrong" approach. "He is used to running things and being in charge," the source shares.
A Rodriguez/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
As for Lori, the source says, "She stands by him and is in it with him."
Understandably, the Loughlin-Giannulli family seem to still be stressed by the college admissions scandal as a whole, especially as Lori and Mossimo await trial. According to the source, their daughters Bella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli "worry about [Lori and Mossimo] because it can be a tense environment."
The insider adds, "They aren't used to seeing their parents like this. They really just want this ordeal to be over. Not knowing their fate is a tough place to be in."
The actress and designer both plead not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and face 40 years in prison.
