Go Inside Wendy Williams' New York Bachelorette Pad

Wendy Williams is living large in the Big Apple.

According to reports, the TV star has moved into a luxury apartment in New York. The news comes about five months after The Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter.

The bachelorette pad is over 2,400 square feet and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The en-suite in the master bedroom is a true retreat with its marble vanity, heated flooring and electronic toilet with built-in bidet. There's also the high-end kitchen. According to the listing, the room includes custom stained walnut cabinetry, granite countertops and top-of-the line appliances.

But that's not all. The home also has floor-to-ceiling curved windows, so residents can see the gorgeous city views. In addition, there are plenty of enviable amenities. From the fitness center and the water club to the children's area and the outdoor entertaining space, this building has it all.

So, how much does this home cost? According to Page Six and VelvetRopes, the latter of which was the first to report the news, the home costs about $15,000 per month.