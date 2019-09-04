Go Inside Wendy Williams' New York Bachelorette Pad

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 12:32 PM
Wendy Williams is living large in the Big Apple.
According to reports, the TV star has moved into a luxury apartment in New York. The news comes about five months after The Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter.
The bachelorette pad is over 2,400 square feet and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The en-suite in the master bedroom is a true retreat with its marble vanity, heated flooring and electronic toilet with built-in bidet. There's also the high-end kitchen. According to the listing, the room includes custom stained walnut cabinetry, granite countertops and top-of-the line appliances.
But that's not all. The home also has floor-to-ceiling curved windows, so residents can see the gorgeous city views. In addition, there are plenty of enviable amenities. From the fitness center and the water club to the children's area and the outdoor entertaining space, this building has it all.
So, how much does this home cost? According to Page Six and VelvetRopes, the latter of which was the first to report the news, the home costs about $15,000 per month.
To see more of Williams' pad, check out the gallery.
Street Easy
Wendy can enjoy the city skyline from her living room.
Street Easy
The perfect place for Wendy to get ready in the morning.
Street Easy
Look at that tub!
Article continues below
Street Easy
Who wouldn't want to take a dip in the building's pool?
Street Easy
Residents can take in some city views while hitting the gym.
Street Easy
You can even see the Statue of Liberty from the building's outdoor entertaining area.
Article continues below
Street Easy
This bedroom features a cozy desk space for when Wendy needs to work.
Street Easy
This luxury apartment is two levels!
Street Easy
Wendy can whip up some mean meals in this space.
Article continues below
Street Easy
From a five burner gas cooktop to a 42 side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, this kitchen has it all.
Welcome home, Wendy!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?