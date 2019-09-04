Yass, Queen! Watch the Cast of Queer Eye React to Their People's Choice Awards Nomination

Can you believe?

You better, because the rumors are true! Today, when the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominees were announced, Queer Eye was on the list.

The groundbreaking TV series is nominated for both The Reality Show of 2019 and The Bingeworthy Show of 2019. Yass, queen!

The Fab Five recorded an exclusive selfie video together to celebrate their nomination. Karamo Brown shared how thrilled they were saying, "We're so excited that we've been nominated for a People's Choice Award!

The star, whose role on the show is that of the culture expert, could barely be heard over his co-stars who were jumping and cheering! Antoni Porowski couldn't contain himself, screaming, "Thank you so much for nominating us for a People's Choice!"

We're not surprised to see the show in contention! After all, everyone loves to watch Tan France teach us how to do a French tuck or see Bobby Berk somehow re-design a whole apartment in just a few days.