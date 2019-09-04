Allow This Funky New Promo To Get You Excited for Batwoman

A new hero is coming to Gotham and also to the CW.
We're about a month away from Batwoman's debut in the Arrowverse, and we've got an exclusive new promo for the series, which follows Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) transformation into her own version of the caped crusader created by her cousin, Bruce Wayne.
The comic book-style teaser gives you a sneak peek of some major moments in Kate's journey, introducing us to her father Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), her greatest enemy, Alice (Rachel Skarsten), her ex-girlfriend Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and her new sidekick, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the guardian of all things Batman and soon, all things Batwoman.
As the promo explains, Batman mysteriously left Gotham three years ago, and ever since, the city has been divided. Kate's father runs the Crows security firm in an attempt to protect the city without a mask and a cape, but not everyone is a fan of the power they wield.
Here's the full logline of the series, per the CW:
"Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob's first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate—the daughter he still has—at a distance. But Kate is a woman who's done asking for permission."
"In order to help her family and her city, she'll have to become the one thing her father loathes—a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox, the son of Wayne Enterprises' tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice, who's always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope."
Caroline Dries, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns serve as executive producers.
The show, which just so happened to win most anticipated new show in this year's TV Scoop Awards, starts before last year's Arrowverse crossover where we first met Kate Kane and Batwoman to explain how Batwoman came to be, and will eventually catch up to this year's crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, which promises to be a fairly significant event in the Arrowverse, playing out over five shows and also including characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and other superhero series.
Kevin Conroy, who voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman: The Animated series, will even appear as a live action future Bruce Wayne. Last year's crossover featured John Wesley Shipp as the Flash from his '90s series.
Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6 at 8 p.m. on The CW, and Crisis on Infinite Earths will kick off Sunday, December 8 with an episode of Supergirl.