Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Khalid Are 2019 People's Choice Awards Nominees: See All the Male Artist Nominees!

Today, E! announced the nominees for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards and it's time for you to vote for your favorite hitmakers—as well as your picks for movies, television and pop culture.
The male artist nominees are all strong contenders with massive hits this year but they will need your help to take home awards at the PCAs.
Shawn Mendes scored four nominations including The Male Artist of 2019, a prize that he won last year. The 21-year-old performer received The Song and Music Video of 2019 nominations for his sultry duet, "Señorita", with his rumored love Camila Cabello.
With over 50 million Instagram followers, it should come as no surprise to the Mendes Army that the Canadian singer could also win The Social Celebrity of 2019 at this year's show.
Khalid is also proving he is a bonafide star with his three People's Choice Awards nominations for The Male Artist, Song and Album of 2019.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran may be a big winner at the PCAs, too! He is up for three awards including The Male Artist, Album and Song of 2019 for his duet "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber.
First-time nominee Lil Nas X is also showing his star power at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. The 20-year-old rapper had one of the most successful songs of the year with "Old Town Road" which earned him a solo nomination for The Male Artist of 2019 and he and his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus a nod for The Song of 2019.
See all the male music nominees below and be sure to watch the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
