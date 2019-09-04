2019 PCAs: See Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Dwayne Johnson & More Movie Star Nominees

The E! People's Choice Awards nominations are officially out and we couldn't be more excited about the movie star nominees!

Avengers: Endgame is a major contender at this year's show. Robert Downey Jr. is a double nominee for The Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star of 2019. Meanwhile his co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans all scored individual nominations for the blockbuster hit, too.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson also received PCAs nominations for their work in the Marvel universe.

Horror fans should rejoice as well because Lupita Nyong'o could win The Female Movie Star and Drama Movie Star of 2019 for her role in Us.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are up for The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for their parts in Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood. Cole Sprouse could win in the same category for his role in Five Feet Apart. The 27-year-old actor is also nominated for The Male TV Star of 2019 for his part in Riverdale.