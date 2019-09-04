EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Has the Sweetest Reaction to His PCAs Nomination: Watch!

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 8:38 AM

Tyler Cameron is proving that he is still a fan favorite even after The Bachelorette.

After finding out that he is up for The Competition Contestant of 2019 at this year's People's Choice Awards, the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of the hit ABC series gave a toast and joked about how the award was his final rose after losing to Jed Wyatt. He also adorably thanked his fans for all of their support.

"Ladies, gentlemen, this is the final rose. No, I'm kidding. But, I would just like to say thank you guys for nominating me for Competition Contestant of 2019," the 26-year-old model gushed in this exclusive clip. "I love my fans, I love all you guys, I appreciate it, y'all mean the world to me."

The Florida native also gave a nod to Brown's need for clarity throughout her time on The Bachelorette.

"And since we all need ‘clarity' these days, I would love to accept the nomination for this award. Appreciate you guys, I love you guys, let's kill it," he concluded.

Cameron is competing against Brown and former Bachelor, Colton Underwood, as well as Buddy ValastroKodi LeeT-PainTyler Oakley and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo to take home the prize.

Inside Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's Budding Love Story

See who wins The Competition Contestant of 2019 when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees. 

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

