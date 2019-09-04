Tina Knowles' Birthday Wish for Beyoncé Will Remind You to Call Your Mom

Happy birthday, Beyoncé!

The singer turned 38 years old on Wednesday, and nobody was more excited about her big day than her mom Tina Knowles. The proud parent celebrated her daughter's trip around the sun with a special message on Instagram. 

"38 years ago today you came into my life and I know without a shred of doubt that God sent you!!!" Tina captioned a sweet snapshot of the mother-daughter duo. "I had recently lost my mom and never thought that I could feel that particular kind of love again but 7 months later I was pregnant with you (39 years ago people). The moment I saw you I knew that that was IT !!!! We've been the best of friends since then. You have brought me such Joy and pride and love and friendship!!! Your heart is as big as Texas!! You are one of the best moms ever! And I love you soo much. Have the best birthday EVER!!!! Mom."

It looks like Queen B kicked off the birthday celebrations a little early this year. Yesterday, the Grammy winner posted pictures of Jay-Z and her crew singing "Happy Birthday" at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. They even presented her with a cake backstage. She also watched Lizzo perform.

It certainly has been a big year for the "Formation" star. In addition to dropping her Coachella film and album Homecoming, she starred in the 2019 remake of The Lion King and released the related album The Gift. She also received the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards, secured the no. 2 spot on Forbes' list of the top 10 highest-paid women in music and met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, she ­enjoyed a few date nights with her hubby and spent quality time with her children—Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter—too.

We can't wait to see what this next year will bring!

