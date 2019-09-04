Chris Soules Shares Harrowing Details From Fatal Car Crash In First Interview

In an instant, Chris Soules' life changed forever.

It started with business as usual. On April 24, 2017, the Iowa-based farmer went about his day as he typically would: working on the farm. Then, that night, the Bachelor alum hopped into his pickup truck and headed to another one of his family's properties to gather a worker.

That's when everything took a turn for the worst. Soules—who led season 19 of ABC's love hunt in 2015—rear-ended Kenneth Mosher's tractor trailer. "The next thing you know, I'm coming to inside my pickup," the 37-year-old recalled to People magazine. "I heard a voice [of a man who had witnessed the accident] say, ‘Call 911.'"

"I was giving chest compressions and continued to do CPR until eventually I spat out [Mosher's] blood," he told the outlet in what is his first interview since the incident. "He coughed up blood in my mouth. At that point, I thought it didn't see to be doing a lot of good. I was scared. And I remember thinking he might not make it."

His gut was right. The 66-year-old was later taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.