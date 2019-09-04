2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Ready, set, vote! The full list of nominees for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here!

This marks the second year of E!'s PCAs telecast that celebrates the best in movies, TV shows, music and pop culture.

With a whopping 43 categories that you can vote on, there are plenty of A-listers that could take home a PCAs trophy. Who walks home with an award versus empty-handed is entirely up to you, as the People's Choice Awards are for the people, by the people.

And you have the power to weigh in right now! The full list of nominees below—including competitive categories like The Movie of 2019 and The Album of 2019—all have the chance to take home the win and you can head to the People's Choice Awards website to vote until Oct. 18. You can also vote on Twitter by including both the category hashtag and one nominee hashtag in a tweet.

With the opportunity to vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method, here's your chance to make your voice heard. Oh, and every Tuesday your votes will count TWICE so make sure you're coming back every day to support your faves.