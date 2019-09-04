Lizzo Has the Ultimate PSA for Taking Your Makeup Off at Night

She's "100 percent that bitch," but even Lizzocan suffer from a breakout.

The songstress who dominated our summer playlist is just as trendsetting when it comes to a colorful lid as she is to breaking out a flute mid-song. The star's playful beauty look has become her signature in the course of her rise to fame, but it comes with maintenance. According to an interview she gave to The New York Times about all of her beauty regimens, Lizzo's skin was not so happy with her on the road.

"I was on the road, and I was sleeping in my makeup a bunch. It was so embarrassing. What am I, a child? And I was waking up and thinking I'm invincible, nothing can happen to me! Then one day my face broke out—not even broke out in acne, but red and irritated," she described to the Times. "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is what happens when you party all night and you don't wash off your makeup.'"

Not to fret—after some "skin rehab" consisting of Peter Thomas Roth and Sunday Riley products, the star is now "really into my skin looking naked."

"I'm trying to honor that my skin looks so good now and rock it," she said.