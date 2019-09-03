Bachelor in Paradise Check-In: Where Do All the Couples Stand?

Two weeks away from the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, it's time to do a little check-in.

The couples are switching things up left and right this season, and everything has already changed since we checked in last time, about two weeks ago. In fact, it's changed since the rose ceremony that happened 3/4 of the way through tonight's episode. These people are busy on the beach!

There was also one heartbreaking departure tonight, along with a few confusing decisions and one major and possibly bogus realization that what he was looking for was right in front of him all along! Let's get into it all below, in order of rose ceremony appearance.