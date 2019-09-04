Pregnant Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend Argues That She Doesn't Need an Epidural

It's safe to say Shay Mitchell's birth plan is still to be determined.
With just a few weeks to go until the Pretty Little Liars star welcomes a baby girl with boyfriend Matte Babel, fans are getting a front-row seat into a familiar debate among couples.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the YouTube Original Series "Almost Ready," Shay says she wants an epidural before she gives birth. As for Matte, he has a different point of view.
"Am I partial to no epidural? Yes," he confessed. "Why? Because I'm a hypochondriac. I'm afraid of drugs. My mom didn't use an epidural. I meet women all the time who didn't choose to use an epidural."
Shay, on the other hand, isn't backing down with her position.
"Would you get a root canal without any drugs?" she asked.
"You love that analogy. Who gave you the root canal analogy?" Matte replied. "A root canal is not comparable because you're not born to go through a root canal. As a woman, your body is genetically engineered to give birth."
While it doesn't look like the couple is going to agree on this issue, things may change when Shay pulls out a magic handbag filled with some surprising items.
"You are going to wear this," Shay teased. We'd tell you more but you have to watch the clip above.
Back in June, the You star revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant and expecting a baby. Since then, fans have been able to experience a gender reveal and other big moments in the special digital series.
"It's kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you," she wrote in the description of her YouTube video about her baby news. "It's exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn't until I couldn't hide it anymore and was tired of wearing oversized sweatshirts."
She continued, "We're beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I've learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven't even scratched the surface! It's going to be a wild ride!!"
See the full episode of the YouTube Original Series "Almost Ready" when it's released today at 12 noon EST / 9 am PST on YouTube.