Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Gianna Santos Are Engaged

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 4:55 PM

Jonah Hill, Gianna Santos

This Is the End of Jonah Hill's life as a single man, because he is engaged to Gianna Santos.

A rep for the star confirms that the Mid90s director is engaged to his girlfriend of one-year. 

While their wedding will make Gianna a legal member of the Feldstein family, it looks like she has already been warmly welcomed into the clan with open arms. On his mom Sharon Feldstein's Instagram, Santos has been included in various family photos taken at celebrations for Passover, Hanukkah and Thanksgiving.

Perhaps this holiday season, Jonah and Gianna will take the reins as hosts of the family dinners. On Tuesday morning, E! News reported that the Maniac actor recently purchased a $6.77 million house in the coastal city of Santa Monica, Calif. Their future marital home has 4-beds and 4.5-baths, including a private guest house that boasts a sauna and fireplace. Luckily for Gianna and Jonah, the home also features a large pool and outdoor entertainment space for when they want to kick back and relax after a long day at work. 

Emma Stone & Jonah Hill Recall Superbad Auditions

And the future bride and groom will need all the R&R they can get considering they are busy people. After many years of standing front and center on films like Superbad, Jonah is stepping behind the scenes to direct. This year he made his directorial debut with Mid90s, before working on projects with artists Vampire Weekend and Travis Scott.

 

Meanwhile, according to her LinkedIn, Gianna is a content manager at the beauty startup Violet Grey, which dubs itself as "the Industry's Beauty Edit." 

Prior to dating Gianna, the actor was linked to Erin Galpern

Congratulations, Jonah and Gianna!

