September 2019 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon & More

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 3:30 AM

Back to school reading lists aren't just for kids! We love keeping up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are cozying up with this fall too. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.

From Emma Roberts to Emma Watson to Reese Witherspoon, here's a sample of stars' September 2019 book club picks. (You can also check out their August 2019 selections.)

The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott

Historical fiction fan Reese Witherspoon made this her September pick and describes the book as so: "Set during the Cold War, it tells the story of secretaries turned spies who are tasked with smuggling 'Doctor Zhivago' out of the USSR and into the hands of Russian citizens. You'll get to know Sally and Irina, two spies who risk it all for love and adventure." Count us in!

What Red Was by Rosie Price

Emma Roberts and her Belletrist Book Club selected this novel about power, privilege, and consent. When Kate Quaile meets Max Rippon in the first week of university, so begins a life-changing friendship. Until one evening at the Rippons' home post-graduation, when Kate's life is shattered apart in a bedroom while a party goes on downstairs.

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Emma Watson and the Our Shared Shelf Book Club announced this Toni Morrison classic as this month's pick, selected via club members' choice poll, noting: "We feel the weight of a world without Toni Morrison in it. A brilliant novelist, editor, essayist and professor, we are fortunate that her prolific writings and interviews remain to console us, inspire us and set us straight."

Save Me a Seat by Sarah Weeks & Gita Vardarajan

Andrew Luck's Rookie book club pick—for younger readers—tells the tale of two boys who might be from very different places, but are both stuck in the same place: SCHOOL.

Dark Star Safari by Paul Theroux

In Andrew Luck's Veteran book club pick, the wittily observant Paul Theroux takes readers the length of Africa by rattletrap bus, dugout canoe, cattle truck, armed convoy, ferry and train.

