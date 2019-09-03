Kevin Federline Accuses Britney Spears' Father of Abusing Their 13-Year-Old Son

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 2:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, Sean, Jayden

Instagram, SplashNews.com

Kevin Federline has reportedly come forward with allegations of child abuse against Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears.

The former professional dancer, who shares kids Sean Federline, 13, and Jayden James Federline, 12, with the superstar singer, has filed a police report against his ex-father-in-law, E! News can confirm. 

A source tells us that Kevin filed the report on Aug. 25 after an alleged physical altercation between Jamie and his and Britney's eldest son, Sean. The alleged incident between Jamie and Sean, which is currently under investigation, took place at Jamie's home.

According to TMZ, they got into an argument and "at some point Jamie allegedly put hands on him," but Sean was not injured.

Britney, who tied the knot with Kevin in 2004 and filed for divorce from the "Popozão" star in 2006, has yet to comment publicly on the allegations against her father.

Photos

Britney Spears' Cutest Family Photos

Additionally, E! News has learned that Federline was also granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of Preston and Jayden. Our source says Jamie and Britney did not oppose the restraining order, which severs the contact Jamie can have with his grandchildren and prohibits him from being able to act as the mandated supervisor when the kids are in Britney's custody. 

These claims have emerged just as details of Britney and Kevin's new child custody arrangement have surfaced.

Court documents obtained by E! News show that the exes have agreed that Kevin will get custody of their sons 70 percent of the time, while Britney will get 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. Britney and Kevin had previously agreed on 50-50 custody. According to reports, the duo's new arrangement has been in place since Aug. 2018, but became official and formalized last week.

Federline's lawyer and powerhouse family law attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells E! News, "Kevin in no way wants to prevent the boys from having any unreasonable custodial contact with their mom. The boys love their mother but the existing [custody] arrangement, as reflected in the terms of the most recently entered order, are reflecting what Kevin believes is in the children's best interest."

E! News has reached out to Spears' camp for comment.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Britney Spears , Celeb Kids , Kevin Federline , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.