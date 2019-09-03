British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019: See the Red Carpet Fashion

Lights, camera... fashion!

The 2019 British GQ Men of the Year Awards are here, which means celebrities from all industries are showing up and showing out for the special occasion. In fact, the man of the hour and the publication's October issue cover star, David Beckham, didn't disappoint on the red carpet. While he went the timeless route with a black and white tuxedo, he seemingly coordinated with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The power couple decided to steal the spotlight by gracing the red carpet in pantsuits and it was a real "you are the yin to my yang" moment. Instead of wearing an identical black and white suit, the 45-year-old fashion designer opted for a white hot ensemble. She wore a slightly over-sized blazer and slacks that looked uber-chic with her black heels and effortless ponytail.

Of course, this marked a special night for the pair and Victoria couldn't help but gush over her husband.

"So proud of @davidbeckham's #GQ cover, celebrating his 20 year journey at the #GQAwards tonight," she captioned her Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing with David and their 20-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham. "Xxxx Kisses."