Jennifer Lopez's Latest Swimsuit Proves It's Too Early to Slack on Your Summer Body

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 1:41 PM

Jennifer Lopez

EliotPress/MEGA

Summer isn't over until it's over, folks!

While school may be back in session and Labor Day weekend is a thing of the past, we still technically have several weeks of summer left.

Need proof? Just look to Jennifer Lopez who is enjoying a fabulous getaway to St. Tropez with Alex Rodriguez.

Over the long holiday weekend, the World of Dance judge was spotted on a yacht where she was obviously sporting a fashionable swimsuit. And yes, she also showed off her summer body that is nothing short of #goals.

"St.Tropez 2019," she wrote on Instagram while showing off her white "Forever Young" one-piece from ViX Swimwear.

Watch

Jennifer Lopez Outdoes Everyone With Gift to Fiance Alex Rodriguez

The music superstar also gave fans another view on her Instagram Stories. Anyone else wondering if A-Rod had the privilege of taking that shot?

Jennifer Lopez

Instagram

And for true (and curious) fashion lovers, J.Lo completed her look with sunglasses from Anna-Karin Karlsson and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

On Tuesday morning, Alex quickly reminded us that a body like Jennifer's doesn't magically happen. The pair started their day with a trip to the gym where they listened to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."

It also may help that the proud mom is preparing for the release of her upcoming movie Hustlers where more than a few pole dancing lessons were required. Good exercise, right?

Ultimately, Jennifer and Alex appear to be having a picture-perfect vacation away from any work commitments.

Whether soaking up the sun or enjoying romantic date nights, these two are giving fans a peek inside their latest getaway. And if you have some FOMO right about now, you are not alone.

"Cheers from France," Alex wrote while snapping a selfie with his leading lady just before sunset. We wish we were there too.

