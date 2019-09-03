Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Engaged

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are Bachelor Nation's latest couple to get engaged.

According to the former Bachelor in Paradise contestants' romantic Instagram announcement, Kevin popped the question on August 28th in their home city of Toronto. He captioned photos of the proposal, "You'll never walk alone again. From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever."

Likewise, Astrid shared how she felt during the life-changing moment. "I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I'll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you've taught me to love, learn and grow and I can't believe you've chosen me to spend this crazy life with," she reminisced. "Wonder if I'll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever."

Kevin also documented how he prepared for the proposal on his Instagram Story. He revealed that they biked together to Toronto Island where they planned to have a picnic, but in reality photographers waited in the bushes for Kevin to ask the big question.