American Idol Contestant Haley Smith Dead at 26 After Motorcycle Crash

American Idol fans are mourning the loss of one talented contestant.

E! News can confirm Haley Smith passed away over the Labor Day weekend after a tragic motorcycle crash.

Police say the 26-year-old was involved in a single vehicle accident. It would appear initially that she failed to negotiate a sharp turn shortly before crashing around 2 a.m. local time. Haley was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene in Millinocket, Maine.

According to TMZ, Haley's father says a deer may have caused the accident and implied that she was a good rider who wouldn't lose control of her bike.

Fans first met Haley on season 11 of America Idol when she auditioned in front of Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler.