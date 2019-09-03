Singer Bryson Tiller and Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Expecting Baby Girl

Congratulations to Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey!

The 26-year-old "Don't" artist and his model girlfriend are expecting a baby girl, the couple announced on Instagram on Tuesday. Kendra shared a series of photos from a celebration for the baby, including one with Bryson cradling her baby bump.

"Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I'm so bad at that," Kendra wrote alongside the pictures. "All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here."

"cant wait for my lil cocoa bean," Bryson commented on the social media post, adding a baby emoji.