Beyoncé Looks Sasha Fierce While Celebrating Her Birthday Early With Jay-Z

Birthday celebrations deserve to be celebrated all week long!

While Beyoncé's 38th birthday may not be until Wednesday, the Grammy winner decided to start the party early while attending the Made in America Festival.

In new pictures posted on Instagram, Beyoncé was joined by her husband Jay-Z and other close friends for a backstage celebration that included a singalong and plenty of cake.

And in true Queen Bey style, there were plenty of fashionable moments during the celebration.

From her fabulous fanny pack to her blinged out jewelry, there's something to admire from head to toe. And yes, we love that Beyoncé sported heels for the festival that spanned over two days in Philadelphia.