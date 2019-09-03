In a New Masked Singer Season 2 Promo, Thingamajig Sings Kacey Musgraves

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Thingamajig.

Another inevitably bonkers season of The Masked Singer is about to begin, and E! News has your first look at one of the performances in an exclusive new promo. In the clip, Thingamajig (yes, that's his name!) gives us his all with an emotional rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow." Nicole Scherzinger looks like she might cry, and honestly, we might too.

The follow-up to last season's surprise hit will be even bigger, with the number of celebs upped from 12 to 16, and the costumes maybe even more elaborate than before. There's an egg with another egg on his head! A beautiful butterfly! A terrifying skeleton! And of course, there's this guy, called Thingamajig, who can really only be described as a thingamajig.