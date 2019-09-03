Watch Cardi B Get a Lap Dance From Constance Wu in the New Hustlers Trailer

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 10:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Constance Wuis taking center stage.

Last week, we were gifted with a sneak peek at the upcoming movie Hustlers, which follows a group of strip club employees who, well, hustle their high-profile clients. In the video, Jennifer Lopez's Ramona was teaching Constance's Destiny a few moves on the pole.

And now, she's ready to show what she's learned. In the film's last trailer before its September 13th release date, Constance gives Cardi B's Diamond a lap dance. "We're gonna help her learn how to do a real dance," J.Lo says before Constance climbs on top.

Later on in the nearly one minute clip, we get a better sense of Destiny's MO. "I don't want to be dependent on anybody," she says. "I just want to be able to take of my grandma, maybe go shopping every once in a while."

Of course, along the way, she'll manipulate rich, Wall Street men and swindle them out of some cash. "You want them drunk enough to get their credit card," instructs J.Lo. "But sober enough to sign the check."

Watch

See J.Lo, Cardi B, Constance Wu & More in Hustlers Trailer

Constance was eager to take on the role of an exotic dancer, going so far as putting herself on tape for the films' writer-director Lorene Scafaria.

"Destiny has moments where she's really funny, and moments when she's really sad," she explained to the Los Angeles Times. "Moments where she's irresponsible, moments where she's the only one who is responsible. That complexity is what I seek in any role, and this script really afforded her that journey."

Joining her, Cardi and Jennifer on this epic adventure? Keke PalmerLili Reinhart and Lizzoof course. As Jennifer so wisely puts it in the trailer, "Are you in?" And, honestly, how could we say no to that!

Before Hustlers lands in theaters on September 13, watch the trailer above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Constance Wu , Cardi B , Jennifer Lopez , Celebrities , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.