Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Hold Hands During Romantic Venice Trip

Splash News
Is it too soon to start singing "that's amore?"
Just a few short days after Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley sparked romance rumors, it appears the pair isn't hiding their relationship any longer.
In new photos obtained by E! News, the Saturday Night Live star was spotted holding hands with the actress as they explored Venice.
Pete kept things casual with a white T-shirt, blue shorts and Adidas sneakers while Margaret sported a summer dress with a camera to snap special memories.
"They looked comfortable together and walked close. They went into a few little stores," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They checked out little tourist stands and were chatting the entire time. They walked down narrow alleyways and let their shoulders bump. They never stopped holding hands."
We're told they were able to walk through St Mark's Square and admired the architecture of the beautiful buildings before returning to their hotels.
AMA / MEGA
It's been a special trip for Margaret who celebrated the premiere of her new film Seberg during the 2019 Venice Film Festival. While she walked the red carpet solo, photographers snapped Pete sitting right behind the actress following the screening. During the weekend, the pair also appeared dressed up while leaving a restaurant.
While these two aren't addressing their relationship publicly, buzz continues to surround these two.
Perhaps we'll have some answers when Pete kicks off a new season of Saturday Night Live on September 28 with host Woody Harrelson. After all, the comedian has been known to address his romantic life on the NBC show.
Until then, enjoy the trip you two!
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)