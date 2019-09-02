Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Are All Smiles as They Spend Labor Day Weekend Together

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are celebrating the end of summer.

Over Labor Day weekend, the two were seen getting lunch with the "Slide Away" singer's mother, Tish Cyrus. And from the looks of their day-time outing on Sunday, they appeared to be all smiles and couldn't keep their hands off each other.

At one point, the 26-year-old singer had her arms wrapped around The Hills: New Beginnings star. Making their hangout even more cute? The two donned matching ensembles and hairstyles, as they opted for comfy (but cute) white tees and washed-out denim bottoms. However, the reality TV personality slipped into cropped jeans while Miley wore cut-off shorts.

They both accessorized with cross-body handbags, sandals and effortless ponytails.

This isn't the first time the pair has hung out with Miley's mom. About two weeks ago, the "Mother's Daughter" singer and Carter grabbed lunch with the 52-year-old actress and producer.