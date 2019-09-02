Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Breaks Her Silence On His Car Crash

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 1:23 PM

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kevin Hart's wife is opening up about her husband's car accident.

Speaking to TMZ as she was headed into the hospital to see the 40-year-old comedian, Eniko Parrish gave updates on his health. "He's great," she told the cameras. "He's going to be just fine."

She continued, "He's good. Everybody's good."

On Sunday morning, the Ride Along star's Labor Day weekend plans came to a halt after getting into a car accident. He suffered from "major back injuries" and will reportedly have to undergo back surgery.

The Hollywood actor's vintage Plymouth Barracuda crashed into a ditch off Malibu's Mulholland Highway, E! News confirmed. Of the accident, Hart's friend, Jared Black, was reportedly driving when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road. Black and his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman were originally trapped inside, but thankfully, Broxterman wasn't injured. 

Hart and Black checked into a local hospital after the accident, and from Parrish's claims, her husband seems to be recovering and doing well.

Kevin Hart Returns to Secret Life of Pets 2

Following the news of the Night School actor's car crash, many of his fellow pals and colleagues have sent him love and support, including Mindy Kaling, Martha Stewart, Bryan Cranston and more.

Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart

Instagram

"Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real," Dwayne Johnson shared on Instagram. "We have a lot more laughing to do together," he wrote. "Love you man. Stay strong."

Fans might recall the two starred in the 2016 movie Central Intelligence together.

"Best wishes to Kevin Hart I hope he will be okay after his horrific accident," Stewart wrote on Twitter. "And of course best wishes for safe survival to all those affected by storm Dorian Be careful!"

While it's unclear how long Hart will be hospitalized, here's to hoping he recovers soon.

