Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and More: The MixtapE! Presents the Songs of Summer

We'll start with the bad news first.

Despite the still swelling temperatures across the country, Labor Day is here and the summer is, for all intents and purposes, officially over. But the good news is that the music the season brought into our lives—the bangers as big as the temps and the slow jams as steamy as the humidity alike—will live on forever.

And with the season coming to a close, it means it's time to talk about those songs. While the official song of summer may be a foregone conclusion—head on over here if you don't know what we're talking about—there's so much more to celebrate. From the heavyhitters that ruled the airwaves and playlist all summer long, like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" and Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" to latecomer challengers like Normani's "Motivation" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer," this special edition of The MixtapE! is dedicated to them all.

The only rules to get included on our list? The song had to have been released between Memorial Day (May 27) and Labor Day (September 2). Oh, and it had to be great. But that goes without saying.