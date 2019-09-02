Taylor Swift Has the ''Biggest Smile'' After Demi Lovato Praises Her Lover Album

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 8:48 AM
There's no bad blood here.
Demi Lovato is celebrating Labor Day (and the end of summer) on a high note. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday morning, the 27-year-old shared the "jam" she's been bopping to and it was none other than Taylor Swift's hit song "Cruel Summer" from her newly released album, Lover.
What's more? The "Confident" singer made it clear that she's, in fact, a Swiftie... despite rumors the two weren't on great terms late last month.
"Life's too short for women to not support other women," Lovato captioned her Instagram Story, along with a heart, praise hands and clapping hands emojis. "Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift."
The 27-year-old star's post caught Taylor's attention because she re-posted it to her own Instagram page. "This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face," the Lover singer shared on Monday morning. "Thank you @ddlovato."
On the night of the 2019 MTV VMAs, fans of the two superstars believed they were at odds, especially after Demi shared a cryptic message on Instagram.
Gustavo Caballero/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
"I skipped the VMA's for a REASON," the Eurovision actress posted on her Instagram Story on Monday, Aug. 26. "Well that and I just hate award shows."
It didn't take long for fans to accuse Lovato for "throwing shade" at Taylor, who won big that night. However, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer set the record straight that she wasn't dissing anyone, including the 29-year-old star.
"Btw... I didn't 'shade' anyone last night. My REASON for not going is because I'm literally living my dream being on Will & Grace rn so stop reaching."
Back in June, Demi weighed in on the Scooter Braun and Taylor drama, after she revealed that he would soon own her entire music catalog. The 27-year-old singer, who recently signed with Braun, took to Instagram Stories to side with her manager.
"I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man," she shared. "Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is."
But despite everything that's happened in recent months, it looks like Demi and Taylor are putting things aside and focusing on uplifting each other.
