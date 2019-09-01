Pete Davidson Enjoys a Fun Night Out With Margaret Qualley Amid Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson is having some fun while in Italy.

After recently sparking romance rumors with actress Margaret Qualley, the Saturday Night Live comedian was spotted hanging out with the 24-year-old star on Sunday night. The two kept things low-key, as they dressed in casual but ultra-chic ensembles.

If anything, this is the most dressed up we've seen the 25-year-old actor in a while, as he opted for a navy polo shirt that he tucked into his black pants.

As for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, she slipped into a dazzling blazer-dress that showed off her model-like legs. From her sleek ponytail to her silver-studded sandal heels, she certainly nailed that effortlessly elegant look.

This is the third time they've been seen together while they've been in Italy.

In fact, the news of the pair's fun night out comes a few days after the SNL star was spotted at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.