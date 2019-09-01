Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at the Venice Film Festival

When in... Venice.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have the look of love in their eyes and seem oh-so-smitten over each other at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. The couple made a rare red carpet appearance together and put their romance on display at the MiuMiu photocall at Sala Volpi on Sunday.

Wearing a gorgeous pastel yellow dress that featured billowing sleeves and jewel embellishments from the fashion powerhouse, Boynton lit up the room with her vibrant ensemble. Her metallic heels and silver handbag tied her chic outfit together.

The 38-year-old actor also looked dapper at the event on Sunday, wearing an olive green button-down and navy slacks.

The pair usually keeps a low profile while they're out and about, however, during the film festival, they let that go out the window. While at the MiuMiu photocall, the two couldn't keep their hands off each other and were all smiles on and off the carpet.