Brad Pitt Makes a Special Appearance at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Star sightings!

Kanye West's Sunday Service is becoming the celebrity hot-spot, so much so that a very special and unexpected guest joined in on the fun this morning: Brad Pitt.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was spotted at the 42-year-old rapper's weekly worship on Sunday, September 1. From social media posts shared from the gathering, it appeared the 55-year-old actor enjoyed himself and even chatted with the Yeezy fashion designer after the service.

Wearing a simple white tee and large sunglasses, Kanye was all smiles as he spoke to the Ad Astra actor, who also dressed laid-back in a forest green tee, matching paperboy hat and black sunglasses. TMZ reports this is the second time Brad attends the rapper's gathering.

However, Pitt wasn't the only Hollywood star to be at the Sunday Service, which was held in Watts, Calif. Many other celebrity guests spent their Sunday with West, including his wife, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.