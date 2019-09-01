Serena Williams' Birthday Tribute to Daughter Olympia Will Make Your Heart Swell

Mario Testino / Vogue
by Jamie Blynn | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 9:07 AM
She's arguably one of the best tennis players in history, but all those trophies don't bring Serena Williamsthe same joy as motherhood.
In honor of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.'s 2nd birthday on Sunday, the superstar took to Instagram to share a candid family shot from her baby's birth. In the picture, Serena cradles the newborn while husband Alexis Ohanian kisses his wife's forehead.
"The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment," gushed the proud mom. And, for his part, Alexis is equally enamored. "How has it already been two years?" praised the Reddit founder. "Happy cake day @olympiaohanian. Thank you for being the greatest thing we've ever done."
This year, Serena will be celebrating Olympia from the court as she competes at the U.S. Open. Indeed, striking a balance between her personal and professional lives has been a challenge, but one the athlete has always been open and candid about.
"I'm always trying to ask everyone else how they balance because I'm not sure I'm doing a good job," she previously shared with E! News. "I'm just trying to do the best that I can...I'm a perfectionist so I tend to second guess myself a lot but I'm trying to be confident."
Still, after her match, don't expect to see a big bash posted all over Serena's Instagram feed.
"Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays," she explained last year during a press conference. "We're Jehova's Witnesses so we don't do that."
But the parents still find ways to praise their little girl. In February, Alexis and Serena threw a just for fun, carnival-themed party. Explained the tennis champ, "I wanted to just do something fun because we don't do birthdays."
And who could ever complain about a Merry-Go-Round and candy station? Keep scrolling to see more adorable moments from Olympia's exciting, smile-filled two years.
...Like Her Mama.
Zzzzzz...
Snapchat / Serena Williams
Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!
"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.
"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.
Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."
Serena showcases her new wedding ring in this adorable pic of her daughter.
"Wait till I see you S," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.
Alexis appears with Serena's sister Isha Price.
"Dad & I hit the gym hard today," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.
Mommy and daughter are twinsies!
The happy mama has some fun on Snapchat.
Serena's baby girl shows off Janie and Jack's striped sweater dress on Instagram Stories.
Introducing the most stylish mother-daughter duo!
Wishing Olympia the happiest of birthdays!
