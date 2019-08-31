Ariana Grande Sets the Record Straight After a Fan Claims She Uses Autotune

Mic drop!

Ariana Grande is clapping back at her haters. The 26-year-old star shared an Instagram video of her incredible vocals during her Sweetener tour, which struck people with awe. The "7 Rings" singer's voice even wowed her fellow musicians, including Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Rita Ora and more.

"That Bb u just hit sis....," the "Juice" singer commented. "You are insane," Puth shared.

However, there was one person who wasn't impressed with Grande's vocals. "It sounds like autotune and probably not live," someone wrote. "I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn't sound live."

But in true Ariana fashion, she clapped back and set the record straight.

"Naw with all due respect, i could do this in your living room for you, fam. with no sound mixing or help at all," she said. "i could do it on broadway (and did). i can do it in the shower. in the car. its my gift / it's why I'm her."