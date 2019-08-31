Benji Madden’s Birthday Tribute to Cameron Diaz Will Make You Believe in Love

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 4:15 PM
Can you say couple goals?
It may have been Cameron Diaz's birthday on Friday, August 30, but her husband of nearly five years is keeping the celebration going. Benji Madden showered his wife with love and appreciation on Instagram.
Honoring the actress' 47th birthday, the Good Charlotte rockstar made his social media followers swoon with his heart-tugging post. "Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife," he began his caption, alongside a black and white photo of him and his leading lady. "You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give. I'm Yours Always Forever. Many More Baby."
We're not crying, you're crying.
After being married for half a decade, it's clear the celebrity couple is still head-over-heels in love with each other. In fact, earlier this month, the legendary actress gushed over her 40-year-old man for InStyle's 25th Anniversary September 2019 issue. "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she expressed during the interview.
"My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner," she continued. "Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."
When it came to getting married, the 47-year-old star revealed she wasn't totally sure if she was ready for that step. However, she explained "Benji was special."
"I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special," she candidly told the publication. "He's just a good man. There's no bulls--t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him."
Happy belated birthday to the legendary actress!
