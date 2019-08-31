Ellie Goulding's Wedding Dress Took More Than 640 Hours to Make: All the Details

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Dress

Peter Byrne/PA Images

Ellie Goulding's bridal look did not come quickly. 

When the star songstress arrived to York Minster cathedral in England on Saturday, ready to marry art dealer Caspar Jopling, she did so donning a standout custom Chloé design by Natacha Ramsay-Levi

According to the fashion house, Goulding's white gown was made of silk double crêpe and hand embroidered with White Roses of York, fitting for the York-based church, and embellished with white glass beads. The design featured long sleeves and a high neckline with a silk radizimir petticoat underneath. 

The special creation came with a hefty timeline: more than 640 hours to construct. 

The work did not stop there for the Chloé Paris atelier and its artisans. The star's handmade silk tulle veil and organza collar, embroidered with the bride and groom's initials, took 591 hours to create.  

Photos

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's Wedding in Photos

In a statement, Ramsay-Levi explained the performer was "very involved" in the design of her dress and the two worked on a collage of Victorian era references the star wanted to "weave into" the final product. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Dress

Peter Byrne/PA Images

"Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style," the designer said. "I wish Ellie and Caspar a most magical wedding day and my best wishes for their future together."

The brand also outfitted Goulding's bridesmaids in matching pale blue dresses made in silk cadi embroidered with an organza braid at the waist. 

Ultimately, the newlywed's bridal wishes came to fruition. "I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day," Goulding said in a statement. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Dress

Peter Byrne/PA Images

"Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit. Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one," she continued. "I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail."

Congratulations to the stylish bride!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ellie Goulding , Weddings , Fashion , Style , Life/Style , Style Collective , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.