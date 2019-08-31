Every Detail of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's Wedding in Photos

Ellie Gouldings wedding day was fit for music royalty.

On Saturday, the Grammy-nominated songstress married art dealer Caspar Jopling, a year after their engagement was announced in August 2018. The two exchanged vows inside York Minster cathedral in Goulding's native England.

While the songstress isn't a member of England's first family, her picturesque wedding was reminiscent of a royal event as hundreds of onlookers gathered outside the cathedral awaiting the famous bride, who arrived in a unique set of wheels: a blue Volkswagen camper van decorated with flowers.

Donning a custom Chloé wedding gown featuring long sleeves and a high neck, Goulding was hard to miss as she emerged from the car and joined her cheering bridesmaids before tying the knot. Inside, she exchanged vows with her longtime love and the two sealed the hour-long ceremony with a customary kiss on the altar as famous guests, including Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry, watched.