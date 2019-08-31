Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Jet Off to Mexico With Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent

Let Labor Day weekend commence in Cabo!

With the holiday weekend officially underway, Scott Disick and Sofia Richiejetted off to Mexico with a few familiar faces: Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

"Just landed in Cabo for Labor Day weekend with @letthelordbewithyou @sofiarichie @lalakent," the Hollywood producer captioned a shot of the two couples arm in arm in front of an airplane.

"From Venice to more paradise birthday never [ends]," the model wrote on her Instagram Story with a snap of her legs lounging. While Richie just celebrated her 21st birthday last weekend in Sin City and later briefly headed to Italy for the Venice Film Festival, Kent is about to celebrate her 29th birthday in a few days—and where better to do it than in the sun and sand?