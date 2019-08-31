Ellie Goulding Is Married to Caspar Jopling

As for decor, the cathedral was adorned with hundreds of white blooms by Tattie Rose flowers and the entrance had an archway of greenery featuring white hydrangeas and white wildflowers, the source said.

After the hour-long ceremony, the bride and groom shared a long kiss at the altar while guests stood and clapped. The couple exited the church holding hands and posed for photos on the steps.

"She had a big smile on her face as she looked adoringly at her new husband," the source described. "They thanked people for coming and kissed several times. They giggled together and looked extremely happy to be man and wife."

Following photos, the couple headed to their reception at the grand Castle Howard in the colorful car, according to the source.