Simone Biles' Boyfriend Alludes to Her Brother's Murder Charge in Post About ''Strongest People''

Simone Biles is most likely leaning on her inner circle following the arrest of her older brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas.

Hours ago, news broke that the 24-year-old was taken into custody and charged with murder following a Cleveland, Ohio shooting that left three dead and two injured. According to authorities, the incident occurred at an apartment operating as an Aibnb on New Year's Eve in 2018. A group of men who showed up to the gathering uninvited allegedly began firing shots after being asked to leave.

While Simone, 22, has yet to comment on her family member's alleged involvement in the crime, a recent post on her boyfriend's Instagram page appears to address the matter.

"A message," 25-year-old Stacey Irvin Jr., wrote on Instagram Stories before quoting, "'The strongest people I've met have not been given an easier life. They've learned to create strength and happiness from dark places."