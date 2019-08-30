Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's Daughters Reunite in Heartwarming Photo

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 4:45 PM
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
If only Paul Walker could see his little girl now...
As we approach the 6-year anniversary of the Fast & Furious star's untimely death, his daughter, 20-year-old Meadow Walker, is spending time with those who knew her father better than anyone. In a photo posted to Meadow's Instagram, she's seen hugging Vin Diesel's daughterl, 11-year-old Hania Sinclair.
"With my angel," she captioned the sweet moment.
Diesel, who starred opposite Walker in the action movie franchise and famously forged a close bond with the actor, actually named his 4-year-old daughter Pauline in honor of the late actor. "There's no other person that I'm thinking about as I'm cutting this umbilical cord," Diesel explained to NBC's Today after hear birth. "I knew he was there and I felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my world."
Walker died in 2013 at the age of 40 following a high-speed car crash. In 2017, Meadow settled her wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche. Though stipulations of the settlement remained confidential, one year prior she was awarded $10.1 million by the estate of Roger Rodas, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Meadow, who boasts almost 2 million Instagram followers and frequently pays tribute to her father, continues the work he set out to do through the Paul Walker Foundation.
She founded the organization, which aims to protect the oceans and wildlife and provide grants and scholarships to marine science students and researchers, on what would have been Paul's 42nd birthday in 2015.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?