Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. Hunt for the Next Big Hip Hop Star In Rhythm + Flow Teaser

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 6:00 AM

Hip Hop's "first legit TV competition" is coming to Netflix. 

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. are searching for the next big hip hop star in the new three-week event series Rhythm + Flow, which makes its debut on October 9. The first teaser for the series made its debut during Cardi B's set at the 2019 Made in America festival in Philadelphia last night and features the three stars traveling the country, mentoring and judging rising stars. 

Per Netflix, the streaming site's first music competition show "brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up." 

Cardi announced the series back in November with a video on Instagram explaining that she was looking for that diamond in the rough with "that it factor" that helps her remember their songs when she gets in her car at the end of the day, and in case you somehow need reminding that Cardi B knows how to make a HIT, the video is worth another watch. 

The show's 10 episodes will roll out in three batches over a period of three weeks. The first four episodes will feature the auditions and will launch on Wednesday, October 9. On Wednesday, October 16 you'll be able to watch three episodes of cyphers, rap battles, and music videos, and the samples, collaborations, and finale will be featured in the final three episodes on Wednesday, October 23. 

Alongside Cardi, Chance, and T.I., the series is produced by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and John Legend's production company Get Lifted Film Co. 

