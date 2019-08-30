Um, Euphoria Co-Stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Are Vacationing in Greece Together

FilmMagic/FilmMagic
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 1:39 PM
FilmMagic/FilmMagic
Zendaya and Jacob Elordi appear to be enjoying a vacation together.
The Euphoria co-stars have fans in a frenzy after being spotted on a trip to Greece. Multiple photos, showing the celeb duo overseas together, have emerged on social media, just weeks after their hit HBO show aired its first season finale. In one Instagram picture, posted on Friday, Zendaya, 22, and Jacob, 22, can be seen walking together while visiting the Acropolis of Athens.
While these sightings may have fans raising their eyebrows, the co-stars don't appear to be on the trip by themselves. Zendaya posted a video of stylist Law Roach dancing on Friday, while social media photos show that the Disney alum's pal Darnell Appling is also on the Greece getaway.
As fans of Euphoria will know, Zendaya and Jacob's characters do not get along, to say the least, with Rue (Zendaya) and Nate (Jacob) getting into a tense encounter at the end of the show's first season.
However, as Jacob recently told The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of the series became very close during filming.
"We were like a tight-knit family," the Australian actor said. "We spent so many hours on set."
Talking about his scenes with Zendaya, Jacob shared, "It's kind of like this protagonist-antagonist thing. There's like this slow-burning tension I suppose between the two of them, her as Jules' (Hunter Schafer) protector and then him as whatever he is to Jules. I like the way that that triangle kind of works, because there's so much going on."
Jacob was previously linked to his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, while Zendaya was rumored to be in a relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?