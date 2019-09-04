Beyoncé's Most Iconic Concert Moments Have Us Bowing Down

by Gladys Oliva | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 4:00 AM
There's nobody like Bey!
Queen Beyoncé has had us "Crazy In Love" with her music since the early 2000s. And if you're going to wish anyone a happy birthday today, it better be Queen Bey!
The global sensation turns 38 and as the years go by, she's only getting one step closer to world domination. From her first hit solo song "Crazy in Love" to her massive stadium performances, Beyoncé has wowed us and touched our hearts.
The singer, actress and businesswoman has earned 66 Grammy nominations throughout her career and has empowered women to thrive, not survive, in a man's world.
Beyoncé speaks to women through her performances, reminding them to be unapologetically confident. Like a true queen, she never holds back while she's performing on stage. And glimpses of politics, feminism and criminal injustice can be seen in her dance moves and songs.
In honor of Bey Day, take a look at our gallery below to see the most iconic performances throughout her career.
Netflix
The queen made history by being the first African American to headline Coachella. Beyoncé brought out her dance army and an HBCU band. She performed for a total of 105 minutes and looked Flawless.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Wearing all gold and glowing like never before, Bey debuted her baby bump. She performed "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from the album Lemonade.
CBS
Performing side by side with Bruno Mars and Coldplay, Beyoncé still seemed to be the center of the big show. She referenced black history and made political statements all while killing the stage.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Beyoncé performed a total of five songs from the hit album, Lemonade. Let's just say she was so lit, the stage caught on fire…. literally!
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Headlines were sparked during the debut of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's single, "Drunk in Love". The couple opened the night with a steamy show.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
She had the crowd going crazy when she lit the stage on fire and brought out Destiny's Child. Dressed in her black leotard, she showed the crowd how it's done!
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
During the last episode of The Orpah Winfrey Show, Beyoncé was one of the artists to take the stage. She showed up with an army of women to sing "Run The World (Girls)".
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Honey Honey, did this performance have the entire audience shocked! Queen B sang "Love On Top" and later unbuttoned her suit to debut her baby bump with Blue Ivy Carter. It was a mic drop kind of moment.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABC
Using holograms to create clones, Beyoncé had the audience shook when she delivered a unique performance with so many visual effects. Like always, she stayed in sync with all the moves on screen and she stole the show.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Another grand entrance, this time it included sirens and Bey sliding down a rope. The artist performed, "Ring The Alarm" while wearing a trench coat over her leotard.
